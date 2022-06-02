- Leonard W. Garris est, Sandra F. Garris exe/est and Susan A. Krul exe/est to Edward E. McCloskey and Deborah L. McCloskey, 3 tracts, Millcreek Township, $473,000.
- Joseph C. Makray and Barbara K. Makray to Rachel P. Reif and Gregory Neuner, parcel, Limestone Township, $135,000.
- Roy L. Troyer and Clara A. Troyer to David P. Sloan and Tiffany L. Sloan, lot, Clarion Township, $302,777.
- Donald Paul Servey Jr., Melissa M. Barker, Brett Barker, Amy H. Sainz, Jose Sainz, Kenneth A. Servey, D. Paul Servey and Judith M. Servey to Susanna Swan and Todd Swan, parcel, Paint Township, $205,000.
- Karen E. Barr est, Melissa Ann Fye adm/est and Jodi L. Eyler adm/est to L. S. Farm LLC, parcel, Ashland Township, $60,000.
- Howie J. Pentony and Jane S. Pentony to John Patrick Sabik, parcel, Clarion Township, $22,500.
- Todd E. Cashdollar to Todd E. Cashdollar and Casi J. Cashdollar, parcels, Salem Township, $1.
- Jeffrey F. O’Neil to Jeffrey F. O’Neil and Mandy G. O’Neil, parcel, Ashland Township, $1.
- Jeffrey F. O’Neil and Mandy G. O’Neil to Justin F. O’Neil, Amanda L. McCoy and Sheldon J. O’Neil, parcel, Ashland Township, $1.
- Timothy L. O’Neil and Jeffrey F. O’Neil to Timothy L. O’Neil and Kimberly L. B. O’Neil, parcel, Ashland Township, $1.
- Timothy L. O’Neil and Kimberly L. B. O’Neil to Jonathon C. O’Neil, parcel, Ashland Township, $1.
- Teresa K. Cussins to Teresa K. Cussins and Donald J. Cussins, parcels, Ashland Township, $1.
- Teresa K. Cussins and Donald J. Cussins to Kera M. Cussins, parcels, Ashland Township, $1.
- Thomas P. Stehle to Thomas P. Stehle, parcel, Paint Township, $1.
- Patricia L. Weaver to David W. Weaver and Mona S. Weaver, parcel, Porter Township, $1.
- Patricia L. Weaver to David W. Weaver and Mona S. Weaver, parcel, Porter Township, $1.
- Marsha Farnham, Janice Mortimer Smith, Jenesta Mortimer, Richard A. Mortimer, Helen A. Swartz est aka Helen M. Swartz est, Gary F. Swartz exe/est, Gary F. Swartz, Marilyn A. Gray, Larry L. Gray, Etta F. Hankey and Donita Redick to Michael J. White and Sara E. Conner, parcel, Madison Township, $35,000.
- Property Development LLC to Joshua A. Rearic, parcel, Farmington Township, $3,000.
- G&G Gas Inc. to Piolett Resource Holdings LLC, parcel, Porter Township, $963.69.
- G&G Gas Inc. to Piolett Resource Holdings LLC, parcels, Redbank Township, $1,019.22.
- David B. Thompson est and Joni Lynn Jacocks adm/est to Joni Lynn Jacocks, tract, Salem Township, $1.
- Joni Lynn Jacocks to Patricia Coull, tract, Salem Township, $1.
- Susan Rhoads to Susan Rhoads, parcel, Knox Borough, $74,665.
- Arnold L. Cotherman and Lori R. Cotherman to Arnold L. Cotherman and Lori R. Cotherman, parcels, Salem Township, $1.
- Ahmad Bilal and Huba Shahbaz to Nicholas C. Gilhousen and Kelly L. Gilhousen, parcel, Monroe Township, $305,000.
- Lauer Family trust, Patrick J. Lauer trustee and Anita M. Lauer trustee to Lucas J. Obenreder, parcel, Knox Township, $1.
- Lucas J. Obenreder to Lauer Family trust, Patrick J. Lauer trustee and Anita M. Lauer trustee, lot, Knox Township, $1.
- Stephen J. Jaworski and Sheila K. Jaworski to Stephen J. Jaworski and Sheila K. Jaworski, parcels, New Bethlehem Borough, $1.
- Debra K. Chapman to Terry L. Theiss and Marianne Theiss, parcel, Strattanville Borough, $175,000.
- Gladys May Beck by agent aka Gladys M. Beck by agent and Arthur J. Beck agent to Arthur J. Beck, parcel, Beaver Township, $54,700.
- William Edward Brosius and Carolyn D. Brosius to Michael E. Brosius, tracts, Clarion Township, $1.
- Barry B. George, Dan A. Lewis and Toby Realty to Matthew D. Vereb, parcel, Toby Township, $1,000.
- Katelyn J. Monrean aka Katelyn J. Hollingshead and James Carl Hollingshead to Susan A. Baylor, parcel, Knox Borough, $144,500.
- Joseph A. Ida and Linda G. Ida to Brandon P. Samulewski and Cassidy M. Samulewski, parcel, Paint Township, $1.
- Matthew D. Mravintz to Matthew D. Mravintz and Audra Mravintz, tract, Clarion Township, $1.
- Jimmy Lee Radaker to Jared Dolby, lots, Redbank Township, $500.
- Pauline M. Stover est and Elizabeth Karen Allaman exe/est to Kyle D. Beach and Tierney T. Beach, parcel, Beaver Township, $90,000.
- Bradley T. George trustee, Jeffrey L. George trustee, Ryan L. George trustee, H & L George Family Farm trust and H&L George Family Farm trust to H & L George Farm LLC and H&L George Farm LLC, parcels, Toby Township, $1.
- Pauline M. Stover est and Elizabeth Karen Allaman exe/est to Kyle D. Beach and Tierney T. Beach, parcels, Beaver Township, $116,198.
- Corey J. Rominski est, John A. Rominski adm/est and Mary Jo Rominski adm/est to Alexander C. Nichols, parcel, Limestone Township, $130,000.
- Michael L. Rearick and Holly R. Rearick to Serena Johnston, parcel, Limestone Township, $100,000.
- Lawrence H. Cotherman and Devra A. Cotherman to Chevy A. Cramer, lots, St. Petersburg Borough, $10,000.
- Cody M. Elder and Mellissa S. Elder aka Melissa S. Crispin to Dianna Marx, parcel, Clarion Township, $160,000.
- Donald Gutonski and Kimberly Gutonski to Joseph Lutz and Amy Lutz, tract, Knox Borough, $280,000.
