- Thompson Electric Inc., Larry Thompson, Worth H. Thompson Jr. trust, Teri L. Thompson trust, Worth H. Thompson Jr. trustee, Teri L. Thompson trustee and Worth H. Thompson Jr. to PA Cabin LLC, parcel, Richland Township, $1.
- Thompson Electric Inc., Larry Thompson, Worth H. Thompson Jr. trust, Teri L. Thompson trust, Worth H. Thompson Jr. trustee, Teri L. Thompson trustee and Worth H. Thompson Jr. to PA Summer Camp LLC, parcel, Richland Township, $1.
- Rodney L. Rockwell and Sheryl A. Rockwell to Rob E. Buzard and Tammy Buzard, parcels, Hawthorn Borough, $163,000.
- Stephen J. Schwabenbauer and Amy M. Schwabenbauer to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the Department of Transportation, r/w, Farmington Township, $1.
- Coleen L. Michael to Mitchell D. Emery, parcel, Perry Township, $2,950.
- Danny D. Miller Jr., Betty Ann Miller, Jonas Mullet Jr. and Linda D. Mullet to Mark M. Burkholder Jr. and Karen D. Burkholder, parcel, Beaver Township, $500,000.
- Sandra J. Reed to Sean O’Brien and Erik O’Brien, parcels, Clarion Township, $1.
- David J. Bevevino and Patricia K. Bevevino to Adam J. Bevevino and Shanel M. Bevevino, parcel, Clarion Borough, $150,000.
- Carl R. Buzard to Nesa Wurster, parcel, Rimersburg Borough, $1.
- Steve E. Amsler to David A. DeLoe and Fay A. DeLoe, parcel, Beaver Township, $1.
- Janice B. Fuellhart est and Jack W. Fuellhart Jr. exe/est to GST Trust and Jack W. Fuellhart Jr. trustee, parcels, Farmington Township, $1.
- Ruben Dunkle to David S. Kriebel and Elizabeth Michelle Kriebel, parcels, Beaver Township, $1.
- James C. Carroll and Derita L. Carroll to Eva L. Matthews and Corry A. Matthews, parcels, Shippenville Borough, $65,000.
- William T. Wiser est, Chad E. Wiser adm/est, Todd A. Wiser adm/est, Chad E. Wisor and Todd A. Wiser to Chad E. Wiser, parcel, Sligo Borough, $1.
- Karlyn L. Steiner to Seth Justice and Aundra Justice, lot, Limestone Township, $135,000.
- Robin E. Buzard and Tammy L. Buzard to Casandra Ace, tract, Salem Township, $65,000.
- Clarion County Tax Claim Bureau and C&K Coal by tax claim to Jason E. Theuret and Tonya R. Theuret, parcel, Toby Township, $575.
- Clarion County Tax Claim Bureau and C&K Coal Company by tax claim to Michael S. Kennemuth, parcel, Redbank Township, $934.
- Clarion County Tax Claim Bureau and C&K Coal Company by tax claim to Lyme Allegheny Land Company II LLC, parcel, Clarion Township, $500.
- Clarion County Tax Claim Bureau and C&K Coal Company by tax claim to Tara Flick Gathers, parcel, Toby Township, $500.
- Thomas J. Hargenrader and Ann M. Hargenrader to Matthew D. Steinman and Marci S. Steinman, parcels, Clarion Borough, $237,000.
- Joyce A. Maitland to Justin M. McGinley, parcel, Ashland Township, $850.
- Justin M. McGinley to Justin M. McGinley, parcel, Ashland Township, $1.
- Deborah Carroll to Steve Hollis, parcel, Washington Township, $1.
- KLB Family trust and Kenneth L. Bauer trustee to Bernard L. Bauer and Celeste D. Bauer, parcel, Farmington Township, $1.
- Wesley G. Wolfe and Kimberly R. Wolfe to Fred S. Bowser IV and Tara M. Bowser, parcel, Licking Township, $12,000.
- William D. Kappeler and Gail H. Kappeler to Dalton Seddon, parcel, Washington Township, $27,000.
- Sherri Confer to Gale Paul Bellesfield, parcels, Rimersburg Borough, $99,900.
- Virginia B. Skidmore est by guardian, Elaine Butler guardian and Teri Monteleone Weber guardian to Daniel R. Callen, tract, Limestone Township, $280,000.
- F. William Eisenhuth aka Frank William Eisenhuth Jr. to Jarred M. Heuer and Courtney Heuer, parcels, Knox Borough, $207,000.
- Wayne A. Hetrick and Lisa M. Hetrick to Miranda J. Gulnac, parcel, Limestone Township, $20,000.
- Jeffery P. McCauley aka Jeffrey P. McCauley and Cheryl L. McCauley to McCauley living trust, Jeffery P. McCauley trustee and Cheryl L. McCauley trustee, parcel, St. Petersburg Borough, $10.
- Jeffery P. McCauley aka Jeffery P. McCauley and Cheryl L. McCauley to McCauley living trust, Jeffery P. McCauley trustee and Cheryl L. McCauley trustee, tracts, Porter Township, $10.
- Richard A. Strauser and Leighann Strauser to Marvin E. Hall and Melinda R. Hall, tract, Toby Township, $135,000.
- Rick A. Zerbe, Linda K. Miller, Todd Miller and Amanda Zerbe to Emily D. Zerbe, tracts, Beaver Township, $45,000.
- Eric David Groce to Dale E. Groce and Christina L. Groce, parcel, Knox Township, $80,000.
- Pamela S. Weiss to Charles Ploof and Jennifer Ann Ploof, parcel, Beaver Township, $106,000.
- Charles Ploof and Jennifer Ploof to Pamela S. Weiss, parcel, Salem Township, $40,000.
- Leonard G. Siegel and Margaret A. Siegel to Diane M. Bauer, Kevin M. Siegel, Amy M. Kriebel, Christine A. Banister, Jason E. Siegel and Brian J. Siegel, parcel, Washington Township, $1.
- John B. Deible to Jacqueline K. Watts, Lowell M. Watts, Gregory S. Deible and Andrea E. Deible, parcels, Beaver Township, $1.
- John B. Deible to Jacqueline K. Watts and Lowell M. Watts, parcel, Beaver Township, $1.
