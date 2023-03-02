- Teresa L. Miller est aka Terri L. Miller est aka Terri Reed Miller est and Corrie Jan Seigworth exe/est to William Birch and Barby Birch, parcel, Redbank Township, $150,000.
- Bryan W. Huwar and Jean McKinney to Bryan W. Huwar and Terry L. Rapp, parcel, Paint Township, $1.
- Tammy M. Davis and Timothy A. Davis to Carl Hurrelbrink Jr. and Billie Jo Vanwormber, parcel, Farmington Township, $15,000.
- Daniel L. Rankin to Daniel L. Rankin and Malissa L. Rankin, parcel, Limestone Township, $1.
- Debra Bain to John Bain, parcel, Farmington Township, $1.
- Kennedy Family trust and Alvin S. Kennedy trustee to Kennedy Family trust and Alvin S. Kennedy trustee, tract, Clarion Borough, $1.
- Eric J. Folk and Becky Jo Folk aka Becky Jo Denham to Becky Jo Denham, parcels, Monroe Township, $1.
- John D. O’Brien and Sandra L. O’Brien to John P. O’Brien, parcels, Toby Township, $1.
- Arthur J. Beck and Carol A. Beck to Jeffrey B. Beck and Desiree N. Beck, parcel, Beaver Township, $1.
- Christian V. DeSanto, Lisa DeSanto and Aaron B. Magee to Jennifer A. Reilly, parcels, Farmington Township, $135,000.
- Lloyd E. Neiswonger est aka Lloyd E. Neiswonger Jr. est, Randall L. Neiswonger exe/est and Carol J. Rominski exe/est to David R. Goodman and Julie R. Goodman, parcel, Porter Township, $25,000.
- Debra A. Kennedy est and Michael H. Schaeffer adm/est to Tara Kennedy, Shilo Kennedy Cameron and Katherine Kennedy Bischoff, parcel, Monroe Township, $1.
- Joshua D. Guntrum and Sheena N. Guntrum to Joshua D. Guntrum and Sheena N. Guntrum, parcel, Madison Township, $1.
- Betty A. Bowser to Betty A. Bowser, Pamela Sue Divins, Patricia Lou Boltz, Penny Jo Vereb, Deanna Lynn McGarrity and Gary Paul Bowser, tract, Madison Township, $1.
- Michael J. Vereb and Sally D. Vereb to Michael D. Schaffner and Andrea M. Schaffner, parcels, Foxburg Borough, $80,000.
- Patricia A. Geary est and Patricia M. Shingledecker exe/est to Jason P. Bauer, parcels, Clarion Borough, $212,500.
- Jennifer L. Hawthorn to Thomas J. Roefaro and Leslie A. Roefaro, tracts, Limestone Township, $285,000.
- Floyd Elza and Betty Elza to Floyd Elza and Betty Elza, tract, Clarion Township, $1.
- Tara Kennedy, Randall Wolfe, Shilo Kennedy Cameron, Spencer Cameron, Katherine Kennedy Bischoff and Corey Bischoff to Sherry L. Laughlin, Michael H. Schaeffer and Judith M. Kifer, parcel, Monroe Township, $1.
- Michael S. Chicka Jr. est and Michael S. Chicka III adm/est to Keven Steven Cosley and Justine Emilee Cosley, lots, Washington Township, $60,000.
- Donald Kjellberg by agent, Rebecca L. Kjellberg agent, Virginia Kjellberg and Rebecca L. Kjellberg to Virginia Kjellberg, parcels, Monroe Township, $1.
- Barry E. Bish and Janice D. Bish to Michael S. Bish and Matthew E. Bish, parcel, Porter Township, $1.
- Sandra L. Simpson to Pamela Pezzuti and Eddy Simpson, parcel, Madison Township, $1.
- Seth J. Robertson and Sara A. Robertson to Sara A. Robertson, parcel, Clarion Borough, $1.
- Rebecca Lynn Kjellberg to Rebecca Lynn Kjellberg, parcels, Limestone Township, $1.
- Robert Allen Beavers, Bonita Louise Cook and David Cook to Daniel R. Murphy and Kristy M. Murphy, parcel, Limestone Township, $21,000.
- William Edward Heeter Jr. by agent aka William E. Heeter Jr. by agent, Susanne J. Heeter agent and Susanne J. Heeter to John E. Heeter and David W. Heeter, parcels, Richland Township, $1.
- David L. Wogan and Darlene Wogan to Ryan J. Markel, tract, Sligo Borough, $1.
Evanne
