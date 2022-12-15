CLARION — Madilyn Baker, 16, of Lucinda, recently returned from the rugged Adirondack Mountains of New York following a successful snowshoe hare hunting adventure. Maddie and her party, including family and friends, were searching for the rare Adirondack snowshoe hare with her family’s beagles, Maidu (Mai-Mai), Geronimo (Mo), and Pocohantas (Poco). Maddy’s beagle, Maidu, is named after the Native American people of northern California who reside in the central Sierra Nevada Mountains of California.
Maddie was hunting in unseasonably bitter winter conditions on snow-covered ground in the wilderness of the Adirondack Mountains when her beagles struck a fresh hare track. The chase continued for more than an hour, with Maddie spotting the near-white snowshoe hare several times before a clean shot presented itself. The pursuit culminated with a single shot from Maddie’s 12-gauge shotgun. Maddie could not bring her trophy back to Pennsylvania because of the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s ban on transporting rabbits and hare into Pennsylvania to safeguard our rabbit and hare populations from contracting Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus 2 (RHDV2).
Maddie, an accomplished hunter, successfully hunts deer, pheasants, and rabbits in Pennsylvania, ducks and geese in Missouri and Pennsylvania, and snowshoe hare in New York. She is also working to hunt elk in Colorado and antelope in Wyoming. Maddie has harvested two bucks during past archery seasons and several antlerless deer. She sharpened her skills with the shotgun as an award-winning Keystone Clay Dusters trap team member.
Maddie, a junior at Clarion Area High School, plays two sports, lettering in soccer and working for a letter in basketball. She is a member of the National Honor Society and the treasurer of the Student Council, a former member of the Science Olympiad and Art History Club. Maddie is also involved in Stand Together, a club that helps bring awareness and eliminate stigmas surrounding mental health disorders. She is seeking to further her education in the field of biology, studying saltwater biology or forensic science.