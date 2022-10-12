LIMESTONE – The Clarion County Republican Committee will hold its annual Fall Banquet on Thursday, Oct. 27 at Limestone Fire Hall.
Social hour begins at 5 p.m. with dinner following at 6 p.m
Speakers will include state Treasurer Stacy Garrity, who will speak on behalf of Doug Mastriano and Dr. Mehmet Oz. Also speaking will be Congressman Glenn “GT” Thompson, state Sen. Scott Hutchinson and state Rep. Donna Oberlander.
Tickets are $25 per person. Reservations can be made at the headquarters at 503 Main Street in Clarion on Thursday or Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Reservations can also be made by emailing Cindy Curran at cincurran@gmail.com or Rick Rathfon at mgkwand@gmail.com.
The deadline for reservations is Friday, Oct. 21.