BROOKVILLE — Struggling to find the bottom of the net, the Brookville Lady Raiders couldn’t continue what they started in the first quarter in a 40-32 non-league loss to Clarion on Pink Night.
Leading 14-8 after the first quarter, the Lady Raiders were outscored 23-8 in the second and third quarters. While Eden Wonderling’s runner to beat the halftime buzzer cut the Lady Raiders’ deficit to 23-20, they scored just two points in the next 10-plus minutes, allowing Clarion to pull away for the win.
Brookville (4-14) made just 11 of 44 shots, hampering any comeback effort that did include a defensive effort that created 17 turnovers, 10 in the second half.
“We scored two points in that stretch and that was it and I thought we came out really well, but you can’t go long stretches and not put the ball in the hole,” Lady Raiders head coach Mark Powell said. “We created some turnovers and had opportunities to score and didn’t score.”
Wonderling once again led the Lady Raiders in scoring with 17 points on 6-of-14 shooting to go along with 11 rebounds. Samantha Whitling hit two 3-points and added eight points, but the rest of the squad combined to go 2-for-21 from the floor.
Clarion, still looking to secure a D9 Class 1A playoff berth, improved to 9-10. Taylor Alston scored a team-high 12 points while Sophia Babington finished with 10 points. Marley Kline scored six points with 10 rebounds.
The Lady Raiders’ 7-2 run to finish the opening quarter for their 14-8 lead as Wonderling hit two free throws, Whitling made a 3-pointer and Wonderling scored again with 23 seconds left to highlight the run.
Clarion started the second quarter with a 15-4 run before Wonderling’s buzzer-beater got the Lady Raiders to within 23-20 at the break.
But Clarion outscored Brookville, 8-2, in the third as the Lady Raiders made just 1 of 10 shots from the floor.
Clarion led 31-22 after three quarters and hiked its advantage to as many as 13 at 39-26 on an Alston free throw with 1:34 left in the game.
NOTES: Pink Night proceeds raised funds for the American Cancer Society. … Brookville won the JV game, 26-3. Whitling scored eight points to lead the 8-5 Lady Raiders. … Brookville visits Elk County Catholic Wednesday before hosting Bradford Thursday.
CLARION 40, BROOKVILLE 32
Score By Quarters
Clarion 8 15 8 9 — 40
Brookville 14 6 2 10 — 32
Clarion –40
Sophia Babington 4 2-2 10, Gia Babington 3 0-0 6, Taylor Alston 4 4-9 12, Natalie Durish 1 0-2 2, Marley Kline 3 0-0 6, Alivia Diehl 1 2-4 4. Totals: 15 8-16 40.
Brookville –32
Reggan Olson 2 0-0 5, Mara Bowser 0 0-0 0, Kerstyn Davie 0 2-2 2, Eden Wonderling 6 4-4 17, Kaida Yoder 0 0-0 0, Samantha Whitling 3 0-0 8, Bentley Hughey 0 0-1 0, Hannah Geer 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 6-7 32.
3-pointers: Clarion 2 (S. Babington 2), Brookville 4 (Olson, Wonderling, Whitling 2).