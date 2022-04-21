CLARION — Clarion Federal Credit Union has been growing within the local community for over 80 years and recently acquired a field of membership expansion to include 13 counties in northwest Pennsylvania.
This expansion will allow Clarion Federal Credit Union to offer quality products and services to the surrounding counties which include Clarion, Forest, Jefferson, Venango, Crawford, Mercer, Butler, Warren, Armstrong, McKean, Elk, Indiana and Clearfield counties.
Clarion Credit Union recently purchased two properties to help facilitate expansion into Butler and Mercer counties.
“It is our desire to start building a Butler branch within the next couple months, in hopes of opening by the end of the year. The Mercer property, in Hermitage, will be utilized after the Butler branch is near completion,” CEO Mark Lauer said.