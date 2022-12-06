AMONG THOSE ON HAND for the 100th anniversary celebration of the Clarion Kiwanis Club on Dec. 3 were club officers (from left to right): Kenneth Ritts, treasurer; Mary Buchanan, secretary; Melanie Lahr, vice president; Brenda Sanders Dede, former club president and chairperson of the 100th Anniversary Committee; and Matthew P. Rhode, president; with Michael J. Coolbaugh Sr., Kiwanis District Governor of Pennsylvania.