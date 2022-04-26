NEW BETHLEHEM – A 21-year-old Clarion man is facing charges after he was accused of stealing jewelry from a New Bethlehem home at approximately 8:30 p.m. on March 30.
Bradford Lawrence Schmader was charged with theft.
According to court documents, the victim, Betty Jo Gemas, stopped at the New Bethlehem Police Station on April 5 to report that Schmader had stolen $60 worth of jewelry from her Washington Street home.
Gemas alleged that Schmader initially denied having the jewelry, but later sent a photo of it.
On March 31, Gemas reportedly asked Schmader to return the jewelry or give her the money it was worth. She asked Schmader to meet at Dollar General, but he never showed up.
Officers contacted Schmader on April 14, requesting that he turn in the jewelry or the money at the police station. Schmader allegedly stated that he didn’t have transportation and would not bring the jewelry to the station. Police said Gemas had not received the jewelry or the money as of April 20.
Charges were filed April 25 by NBPD Chief Robert Malnofsky with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.