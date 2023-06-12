SLIGO – A 20-year-old Clarion man was charged with the underage purchase or consumption of alcohol stemming from an incident on May 21 at 5:23 a.m. at the intersection of Colerain and Front streets in Sligo Borough.
According to police, Donald J. Cunningham, who is less than 21 years old, attempted to purchase, purchased, consumed, possessed or knowingly transported alcohol.
Cunningham was allegedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of a vehicle crash.
Charges were filed May 31 by state police Trooper Jacob Knight with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.