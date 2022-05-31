Leave it to Beaver
No one was injured in a one-vehicle crash on May 27 at approximately 2 a.m. along Interstate 80, at mile marker 70.3, in Clarion Township.
While traveling east along I-80, police said Nathaniel D. Elem, 25, of Ecorse, Mich. struck a beaver with the front end of his 2021 Audi Q7. Following the impact, the vehicle came to a controlled stop facing east on the southern shoulder of the highway.
Elem was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured in the crash.
Car Strikes Deer
Two people escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on May 28 at approximately 10:45 a.m. along I-80, near mile marker 65, in Clarion Township.
According to reports, Mary A. Taylor, 56, of Romance, Ark., was traveling west along I-80 when she struck a deer with her 2014 RAM 3500, causing disabling damage to the pickup.
Taylor and her passenger, Jerry L. Taylor, 62, of Brilliant, Ohio, were wearing seatbelts and were not injured in the crash.
DUI Alleged
A 41-year-old Clarion woman was accused of driving under the influence fo of alcohol stemming from an incident on April 14 at approximately 9:15 p.m. in Monroe Township.
After her 2014 RAM truck was pulled over at the intersection of Perkins Road/Route 68 for traffic violations, Leah Martin was allegedly found to be intoxicated and subsequently arrested for DUI.
Cow Stolen
A theft reportedly took place on May 19 at approximately 8 p.m. along Mount Airy Road in Toby Township.
According to police, an unknown suspect stole a Jersey steer belonging to Donald Kimball, 45, of Sligo.
Woman Accused
A 71-year-old Marble woman was accused of retail theft following an incident that took place sometime between 4:30 p.m. on May 12 and 3:30 p.m. on May 19 along Perkins Road in Monroe Township.
Linda Sasse-Knoch reportedly stole merchandise from Walmart.
Theft Alleged
A 64-year-old Summerville man was accused of theft on May 22 at approximately 2:20 p.m. along Davis Hill Road in Limestone Township.
Donald Kunselman allegedly stole approximately $360 in scrap metal belonging to Barry Light, 63, of Summerville.
Criminal Trespass Reported
State police are investigating a report of defiant criminal trespassing that took place on May 7 at approximately 2:30 p.m. along East Main Street in Clarion Township.
The victim was identified as Goodwill, and the incident reportedly involved a 2002 RAM 1500 ProMaster van.
Man Escapes Injury
A Centerville man escaped injury in a one-vehicle motorcycle crash on May 15 along Route 322, just east of Cuttys Lane, in Clarion Township.
While traveling east along Route 322 at approximately 9 p.m., police said Nicholas S. Olmstead, 33, struck a deer with his 2013 Harley-Davidson Breakout. The motorcycle then came to an uncontrolled stop on the south shoulder of the roadway.
Following the crash, Olmstead allegedly fled the scene in an unknown direction prior to the arrival of emergency services. He was reportedly wearing a helmet, but it is unknown if Olmstead suffered any injuries.
Olmstead was reportedly cited for operating a motorcycle without the proper class of license.