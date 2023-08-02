OFFENSIVE SIDE
The Bison will be led by the returning Courier Express/Tri County Weekend and Progressland Player of the Year Brady Collins, who rushed for 1,495 yards and 15 TDs and caught six balls for 61 yards and two more scores. He will be joined by quarterback Will Domico (7 TD passes, 4 TD runs), running back Carter Chamberlain (113-581-10) and receiver Carter Freeland (20 receptions for 408 yards and four scores) as returning leaders at the skill positions. Jacob Samsel (6 total TDs) also returns as the Bison get back their top four scorers. The offensive line only has one returning starter in Nolyn Rockmore.
DEFENSIVE SIDE
Clearfield lost leading tackler Isaac Samsel to graduation, but Collins (78), Freeland (66), Chamberlain (61) and Isaac Putt (39), who were No. 2, 3, 4 and 7 in stops are back. The linebackers and secondary have plenty of experience, but the Bison will need to replace the entire defensive line. Ty Aveni, Nick Bailor, Christian Moore and Hunter Ressler are some of the names that could get time in the trenches.
OVERALL OUTLOOK
The Bison will hit the field in 2023 for the first time in nearly 40 seasons without all-time District 9 wins leader Tim Janocko at the helm. Myles Caragein takes over for Janocko, who retired with 307 victories, but did leave the new head coach with some talent. Clearfield has a plethora of talent at the skill positions on offense and are set in the linebacking core and secondary, but the trenches on both sides of the ball lack starting experience. The Bison are also navigating a new league as they made the move to the Laurel Highlands and will see teams like Forest Hills, Richland and the return of Central to the schedule, which also includes all the Mountain League holdovers. How Clearfield is able to develop players on the line of scrimmage and deal with several new teams on the schedule will go a long way in determining how the season unfolds.