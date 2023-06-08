CLEARFIELD –Inspired by the students of St. Francis Catholic School in Clearfield who held a fundraiser and donated money to the Clearfield County Historical Society in memory of their teacher, David Wulderk, members of the society have created a children’s coloring and activity book about Clearfield County and its history.
Wilder was a well-known historian and teacher in Clearfield County. He was president of the Clearfield County Historical Society at the time of his death. After retiring from teaching history at Moshannon Valley High School, he became a substitute teacher at St. Francis, frequently taking St. Francis students on tours of the Kerr House Museum.
The fun-filled book includes names and pictures of familiar locations in the county as well as farm and wild animals found throughout the county.
The hope is a young resident might develop an interest in county history, or perhaps their family history, while coloring the pictures and solving the puzzles. If not, then just enjoy the fun.
The society sincerely hopes the youngest friends-in-history enjoy this book as much as members enjoyed creating it. Copies of “Fun and Games in Clearfield County” may be purchased for $5 each at the museum at 104 E. Pine St., Clearfield.