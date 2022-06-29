The Clearfield Post 6 American Legion team fell to the DuBois Rockets 19-2 in five innings on Tuesday.
Morgen Billotte and Derrick Mikesell each had two hits for the Chiefs, while Cole Bloom had the lone RBI.
Kyle Elensky was hung with the loss.
Josh Sorbera and Nate Barr each had four RBIs and three hits for the Rockets.
DuBois Rockets—19
T. Morgan cf 5112, Z. Morgan 3b 5220, Stauffer c 4131, Sleigh lf 3310, Lehman 1b 4220, Zimmerman 2b 3322, Sorbera ss 4334, Barr rf 4234, Bell p 4224. Totals: 36-19-19-17.
Clearfield—2
Elensky p-ss 3000, Bloom c 3011, Billotte cf 3020, Prestash 3b 3000, Rumsky 2b 2010, Mays 2b 0000, Quick ss-p 1000, Bumbarger 1b 2000, Irvin 1b 0000, Kushner rf 2110, Mikesell lf 2120, Lopez eh 2000. Totals: 23-2-7-1.
Score by Innings
DuBois 700 75—19 19 1
Clearfield 000 02—2 7 3
Errors—Zimmerman. Bloom, Elensky, Prestash. 2B—T. Morgan, Sorbera. HR—Bell. SB—T. Morgan 2, Z. Morgan 2, Lehman, Sleigh.
Pitching
DuBois: Bell—5 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 6 SO.
Clearfield: Elensky—3 1/3 IP, 13 H, 14 R, 7 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO. Quick—1 2/3 IP, 6 H< 5 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
WP—Bell. LP—Elensky.