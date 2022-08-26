MIFFLINTOWN — The Clearfield football game with Juniata was postponed on Friday night after severe weather hit the Mifflintown area.
The Bison were trailing the Indians 6-0 after each team ran one offensive series.
Clearfield was just getting ready to punt when lightning was seen in the area and the teams were pulled off the field.
Lightning and heavy rains continued throughout much of the night. The PIAA has a rule that there must be a 30-minute delay each time lightning is seen in the area. The clock then resets to another 30 minutes if there are more strikes.
The game will resume at 6 p.m. tonight.
The Clearfield/Juniata game was just one of many that were either delayed or postponed by weather.
Several area games started past their 7 p.m. start times and continued after lengthy delays. Others, like the Forest Hills/Richland game were postponed after fans waited almost two hours for the weather to clear before officials called the game.
Bedford and Bishop McCort had a several hour delay but picked back up once the weather cleared.
Because of the weather delays, some stories will be published in their entirety online and in Monday’s paper.