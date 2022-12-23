CLEARFIELD — A 78-year-old Clearfield man died in a crash on Wednesday, according to Clearfield Police.
Police did not provide a name of the man killed.
On Dec. 21 at 9:11 a.m., Clearfield emergency services were dispatched to the intersection of state Route 879 and Spruce Street in Clearfield for a two-vehicle crash. Police said a 78-year-old Clearfield man pulled from Spruce Street onto Route 879 into the path of a tactical military vehicle.
The 78-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene from injuries sustained on impact, police said.
Clearfield Police were assisted by the Lawrence Township Police, Pennsylvania State Police accident reconstruction team, Hyde Fire Department, Clearfield Fire Department, Clearfield EMS and the state Department of Transportation.