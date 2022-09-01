CLEARFIELD — A Clearfield man who allegedly assisted a prison escapee was sentenced to state prison by Judge Paul Cherry Monday afternoon at Revocation Court.
According to police, on May 30, Robert Lee Miller 51, and Donald White, 46, were inmates at at CCJ doing a work detail when they stripped off their prison uniforms and fled on foot.
On June 26, Lawrence Township Police searched the home of Miller’s daughter, Amber Dunsmore, 26, and Michael James Folmar, 32, along Rut Alley in Clearfield after receiving a tip that Miller was there. Police found Miller hiding in a crawl space underneath the floor.
White was previously captured in the Penfield area by the state police on June 17.
Folmar and Dunsmore were charged with hindering apprehension/prosecution-harbor or conceal — a misdemeanor of the second degree, and all charges were bound over to court against Folmar by Magisterial District Judge Jerome Nevling following a preliminary hearing on July 6.
Folmar is on probation after being convicted of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in 2021. On Monday, Cherry revoked Folmar’s probation and re-sentenced him to serve a minimum of one year and a maximum of three years on the possession with intent do deliver a controlled substance charge.
Folmar was represented by attorney Joshua Maines of Clearfield. The commonwealth was represented by First Assistant District Attorney Leanne Nedza.