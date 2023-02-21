CLEARFIELD — Clearfield Revitalization Corp has announced the latest awards given to local businesses through its façade grant program.
“The CRC had a couple of quiet years in the façade grant program, largely due to COVID and the impacts the government-imposed shutdowns had on our small businesses. However, we are thrilled to announce that the Clearfield Revitalization Corp has two grant awards that have been recently presented,” said CRC Main Street Manager Sue Diehl.
“Dented Keg Brewery and Keller Williams Real Estate office were both awarded grant monies that were used for signage on their new locations in downtown Clearfield. The CRC has also been granted a one-year extension through DCED to continue to offer this grant program to our downtown merchants and business owners,” Diehl said.
The façade grant program works as a 50/50 match up to $5,000. For more information on the guidelines and application, contact Diehl at 814 765-6000 or email discoverclearfield@gmail.com