HYDE — Brady Collins ran for 203 yards and two touchdowns and the Clearfield ground game racked up 317 as the Bison rolled over visiting Penns Valley 42-14 Friday at the Bison Sports Complex.
Collins had 182 yards and TD runs of 38 and 13 by the half as Clearfield enjoyed a 35-6 lead behind an offensive line that was opening gaping holes in the Rams defense.
Nick Bailor, Zach Billotte, Conner McCracken, Eric Myers, Nolyn Rockmore, Isaac Samsel and tight end Joe Knee helped the Bison average nearly 7 yards per running play as the Bison piled up 16 first-half, first downs and 22 for the game.
“Our offensive line is really coming along,” Clearfield head coach Tim Janocko said. “They’re really coming together as a group. They’re communicating well with one another and they’re getting off the ball.
“And then we have some backs that run hard and we’re throwing the ball too. We’re getting better every week.”
Clearfield opened the game with a 9-play, 67-yard drive that featured four Collins runs and ended with a 36-yard TD pass from Will Domico to Carter Freeland on a third-and-20.
The Clearfield defense allowed two first downs on Penns Valley’s first drive, both on Jackson Romig to Miles Brooks pass plays. But the Ram drive stalled and they punted back to the Bison, who set up shot at their own 32.
It took just six running plays for the Bison to find paydirt with Collins covering the final 38 to put Clearfield in front 14-0 with 1:14 left in the first quarter. Collins blasted through the line on a fourth-and-1 play and was untouched on the TD run.
“He’s getting better every week,” Janocko said of Collins. “He’s feeling it. He’s reading his blocks and he’s one of those backs that the more you give him the ball the better he gets. The same thing with (Carter) Chamberlain. He runs hard too. A 1-2 punch, they both run really hard.”
Just two plays later, the Bison defense came up with a big play, forcing a Ty Watson fumble. Jacob Samsel pounced on the loose football and the Bison were in business at the Ram 46.
After Domico hit Freeland for an 11-yard gain, Clearfield went back to the ground attack, moving the final 35 yards on seven runs and overcoming a pair of penalties. Collins carried the ball the final 13 yards and Evan Davis booted the third of his six PATs to make it 21-0 with 8:54 left in the half.
“The fumble was a huge play,” Janocko said. “We were up two scores and kind of took the wind out of their sales.”
Clearfield forced the Rams to go three-and-out on the following series and got the ball back at its 33 after a 26-yard punt.
Collins had runs of 22 and 23 yards to move the Bison into the Red Zone and Domico capped the drive with a 16-yard scamper with 6:02 left in the second.
Penns Valley was able to get on the scoreboard on its next possession, traveling 57 yards in seven plays. Romig found Brooks for a 13-yard gain to convert a third down, Watson had back-to-back runs of 9 and 16 yards and Romig finished the drive with a 16-yard TD toss to Brooks, but the snap on the PAT was wild and the score remained 28-6.
The Rams surprised the Bison, recovering an onside kick following the score, but Clearfield’s defense rose up and turned them over on downs near midfield.
Clearfield then went 52 yards in just five plays with Domico following a Chamberlain block into the end zone for a 10-yard TD with 1:11 left in the half.
The teams traded punts to start the second half, and the Rams turned the ball over on downs at the Bison 29 on their second series of the third quarter as the defense continued to answer the call against a potent Penns Valley offense.
“We’ve got people in the right place right now,” Janocko said. “Schematically we’re doing a great job and our kids are believing. They’re having fun.”
Clearfield marched 81 yards in eight plays with Domico hitting Jacob Samsel for a 17-yard pass to convert a third down before Samsel capped the drive with a 20-yard TD run to make it 42-6 and put the Mercy Clock in motion with 2:14 left in the third quarter.
Watson scored a 1-yard TD on fourth-and-goal with 2:14 left in the game and Jarrett Stover ran in the 2-point conversion to finalize the scoring.
Clearfield had 395 total yards to the Rams’ 197.
Domico completed five of his seven pass attempts for 75 yards and a score and ran the ball four times for 32 yards and two more touchdowns.
Freeland had two catches for 47 yards and a TD, while Samsel made two receptions for 27 yards. Samsel also had 37 yards on three carries. Chamberlain added 40 yards on nine totes.
Clearfield improved to 4-1 overall and 3-0 in the Mountain League. Penns Valley slipped to 3-2 overall.
The Bison travel to Huntingdon next week, while the Rams visit Philipsburg-Osceola.
NOTE: Nicolette Maines was crowned Homecoming Queen during halftime.