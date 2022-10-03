BROOKVILLE — Rallying from a 17-9 first-set deficit, the visiting Clearfield Lady Bison volleyball team turned it into a three-set sweep of Brookville Monday night.
Clearfield finished off a 25-22 first-set win before cruising to 25-13, 25-19 wins to finish things off and improve to 5-7. Hannah Glunt had nine service aces and 17 set assists. Gabrielle Henry finished with seven kills.
Brookville, meanwhile, dropped to 2-10 with its ninth straight loss. Julie Monnoyer had three kills and one block, Jamison Colgan finished with two kills and one block while Eden Wonderling served two aces with one kill. Brielle Ross had two kills.
Clearfield won the JV match in straight sets, 25-23, 25-22.
Next up for Brookville is a trip to Ridgway tonight.