HERSHEY — What a difference a day makes.
As strong a start as the Tri-County Area got off to Thursday at the PIAA Class AAA Wrestling Championships, advancing all seven state qualifiers to Day 2 with five doing so with a win to reach the quarterfinals, Friday went the other way..
Wins were hard to come by on Day 2 Friday, as the local contingent — five Clearfield Bison and two St. Marys Dutchmen — went a combined 2-10 in the AAA afternoon session.
Those two wins were big ones though and came courtesy of senior heavyweight Oliver Billotte and sophomore 189-pounder Carter Chamberlain in the blood round in the consolation bracket to guarantee themselves of standing on the podium.
The PIAA medal will be the second for Billotte, who placed eighth at heavyweight as a sophomore, and first for Chamberlain in his first trip to Hershey. Billotte and Chamberlain both started the day in the quarters.
Senior Mark McGonigal (172), junior Evan Davis (113) and freshman Brady Collins each went 0-2 Friday to see their runs in Hershey end. In the case of McGonigal, he wrestled his final matches in a Bison singlet.
St. Marys had a pair of underclassmen, junior Waylon Wehler (172) and freshman Aiden Beimel (106), go 0-3 on the day. Wehler joined the Bison quartet as a quarterfinalist to start the day.
Billotte (31-4) suffered a tough 3-1 loss in the quarterfinals to Greensburg-Salem senior William McChesney (37-0) in a true battle of heavyweights.
McChesney, a two-time medalist who came in ranked No. 2 in the state according to papowerwrestling.com, scored all three of his points in the third period on a quick escape and then a takedown with 27 seconds left to pull out the win.
Billotte, a three-time qualifier ranked No. 5, bounced right back with an 8-4 win vs. Butler senior Jake Pomykata (30-9) to reach this morning’s medal rounds.
The Bison senior opened the scoring with a takedown just over a minute in. Pomykata countered with an escape to trail 2-1 after two minutes. The Golden Tornado then pulled even on an escape early in the second.
Billotte then took control with a pair of takedowns in the final 1:40 to lead 6-3 after two periods. The Bison then chose down in the third and reversed Pomykata right off the whistle to go up 8-3.
Pomykata earned a quick escape, but it was too little, too late as Billotte held him off on his feet to move on.
Next up for Billotte is a consy quarterfinal matchup with Waynesburg senior Noah Tustin (42-14), who is ranked No. 8 in the state.
Chamberlain (31-9)punched his ticket to the medal rounds just before Billotte on the same mat.
Like Billotte, Chamberlain also started his day in the winners’ bracket but suffered a 16-5 loss to Nazareth junior Sammy Sasso (44-0) in the quarterfinals. Sasso, a returning seventh-place fnisher, is ranked No. 2 in the state this year.
The loss dropped Chamberlain into the consy bracket, where he pinned Phoenixville senior Owen Koch (32-6) in 2:09 from the top position in scoreless bout in the second period.
Chamberlain now faces Franklin Regional sophomore Juliano Marion (36-8) in the consy quarterfinals.
Beyond those two winners, McGonigal (30-11) saw his standout Bison career come to end Friday with his two losses.
He lost 16-7 in the quarterfinals to Interboro senior Dom D’Agostino (42-2), who is ranked second in the state. Northern York sophomore Cole Bartram (32-6) then knocked out the Bison with a 7-2 victory in the third round of consolations.
McGonigal finished with a career record of 114-35.
Collins (35-6) was the fourth Bison to reach the quarterfinals, but like McGonigal, suffered a pair of losses to Friday that brought an end to his impressive freshman campaign.
Collins dropped an 8-0 contest to Hempfield Area junior Ethan Lebin (32-7), the Southwest Regional champ who is ranked No. 7 in the state. He then suffered a heartbreaking 3-2 ultimate tiebreaker bout in the consy bracket to Hempfield sophomore Seamus Mack.
The match went to the double-overtime tiebreaker periods knotted at two, then each held the other down in those periods. Mack had choice in the final 30-second period, and held down Collins to advance to the medal rounds.
Davis (30-12) was the lone Bison to start Friday in the consolation bracket and lost 8-0 to Northampton junior Carson Wagner (28-8), who is ranked No. 7 in the state.
When it came to St. Mary, Wehler endured through a tough afternoon.
Wehler (33-4) appeared headed to the medal rounds Friday, as the Dutchmen junior built a 5-0 lead after two periods in his quarterfinal bout vs. Owen J. Roberts sophomore Dillon Bechtold (36-7).
He scored a takedown in the first and added an escape and another takedown in the second. However, it all started to go terrible wrong for him from there as he dealt with a bloody nose over the final 2-plus minutes of action.
Bechtold chose neutral in the third and got on the board when Wehler was hit with his second stall call. He then took down Wehler just past the midway point to make it 5-3.
After two stoppages for blood, Wehler escaped to make it 6-3, but he was called for stalling two more times in the final 36 seconds, giving Bechtold three points to tie the match at 6-6.
The bout went to overtime, and Bechtold took Wehler down to his back for four points to come away with a wild victory to reach the semifinals.
The loss dropped Wehler into the consy bracket, where he lost another overtime bout, 3-1, to Belle Vernon senior Logan Hoffman (38-7) to end what was a breakout junior year for the Dutchmen.
Beimel (27-5), who lost his opener Thursday, saw his standout freshman season come to an end Friday when he was pinned Abington Heights’ junior Luke Sirianni (39-2) in 2:24 in the second round of consolations. Sirianni was leading 10-2 at the time of the fall.
Billotte and Chamberlain will continue their marches to the podium at 9 a.m. today.