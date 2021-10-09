CLEARFIELD –Joseph and Elizabeth Shaw Library of Clearfield wants local veterans to share their service stories.
The library has partnered with the Library of Congress for its Veterans History Project. The project collects, preserves and makes accessible personal accounts of American war veterans to allow future generations to hear directly from the veterans in their own words.
Library Director Lisa Coval calls the effort “an incredible project” and said the library was immediately drawn to it. She said the library has set a goal of scheduling 10 veterans to share their stories by Veterans Day and she hopes the benchmark will be met or exceeded.
She said the project is “much like what was done after the Holocaust. We want veterans to share their stories so that future generations will understand what happened during those times. We all know people who have served in the military but we may not know exactly what they have gone through and how they and their families were impacted.”
“We also want to recognize veterans’ commitments to the country and keeping us safe,” Coval explained, adding the library hopes the project would be well-received. “Clearfield County is such a proud veterans community.”
Coval said, “I come from a strong veterans’ family. My family members’ stories have always been so powerful to me. This oral project is a way of preserving those individual stories. When a veteran passes, their stories are lost unless we are lucky enough to have preserved them, those stories are lost forever.”
Interviews will be done with the utmost sensitivity, she added. “We know many of those who served never really got over those experiences but if they are willing to share them, it could help so many.”
Coval said she hopes to hear from representatives of all branches of the military as well as those who were drafted or volunteered to serve.
She said the project is open to those, no longer serving, who were born and raised in Clearfield County. She said it is not necessary that they currently reside in Clearfield County. “Right now there are very few Clearfield County veterans stories that are recorded. We hope will get inquiries and be able to proceed,” she explained.
Coval said the library has several partners in the project. It received a community grant from Walmart, used to purchase a camera that will allow the operator to record and edit and the Clearfield Veterans of Foreign Wars auxiliary provided funds to allow the library to start up the project by purchasing thumb and flash drives to store the recorded data.
Coval said a copy of the interview will be sent to the Library of Congress and another will be given to each participating veteran.
Veterans of Foreign Wars F. Michael Sicks Post No. 1785 Auxiliary President Cherie Dysard reported the auxiliary was delighted to assist with a project that is in keeping with its mission to support veterans.
“We wanted to help get the word out about our veterans’ experiences during both war, whatever war they served in, and peacetime. It’s a cause that is near and dear to our hearts. We believe it is just so important that these stories are recorded so that future generations can hear these stories for years to come. Perhaps something they hear in these stories will start a dialogue.”
For more information about the project or veterans who are interested in participating may contact Coval at 814-765-3271.