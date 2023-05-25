PUNXSUTAWNEY— Pennsylvania State Police troopers are participating in the “Click it or Ticket” program through Sunday, June 4. If a motorist is stopped for a traffic violation and is not wearing a seat belt, the driver will receive two citations — one for the traffic violation and the other for the seat belt violation.
During the Click it or Ticket program, troopers will be adopting a zero-tolerance policy toward any of the commonwealth’s seat belt and child passenger restraint laws. In conjunction with this aggressive enforcement approach, troopers throughout Troop C will be conducting regulatory checkpoints and child safety seat checkpoints.
Pennsylvania law stipulates that children under the age of 8 must be properly secured in a federally approved child safety seat when riding anywhere in a vehicle. Children aged 2 years and less must be in a rear facing child seat.
State police will conduct free child passenger safety seat checks. These check stations serve to reduce the number of improperly installed child safety seats, identify defective seats, detect seats that are affected by recalls from the manufacturer, and provide an opportunity to have any questions regarding the child passenger seat safety laws answered.
Child safety seat checks will be held:
- Wednesday, May 31, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Clarion Ford in Clarion. Call 814-226-1710 for an appointment.
- Wednesday, May 31, from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Farmington Township VFD in Leeper. Call 814-927-5253
- Wednesday, May 31 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the PennDOT county office in Ridgway. Call 814-776-6136 for an appointment.
Troopers will examine all child restraint seats for proper installation, and parents will receive instructions on how to correct any deficiencies.