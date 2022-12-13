Clyde Mitchell Shumaker, 76, formerly of New Bethlehem, died Sunday evening, December 11, 2022 at Penn Highlands Brookville Hospital.
Born November 10, 1946 in New Bethlehem, he was the son of the late Clyde B. “Pete” and Norma L. (Gourley) Shumaker.
He served his country during the Vietnam War with the U.S. Navy from 1966 to 1970.
Mr. Shumaker worked as a security guard for Matson Lumber Company in Brookville.
Survivors include two children, Seth L. Shumaker and his wife, Amber, of Punxsutawney and Erica Nicholas of Virginia; three grandchildren, Nikita, Nathalie and Lillian Shumaker; two sisters, Teresa Benson of Idaho and Sandra Sampson and her husband, Tom, of Arizona; and a brother, Roger Shumaker and his wife, Valerie, of Washington, Pa.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Sidney “Sid” Shumaker.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
