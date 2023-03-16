SUMMERVILLE — Area children are invited to participate in a new coloring contest being held at Summerville Eats & Sweets to kick off its new ice cream season which will begin April 1.
Starting with a picture of a three-scoop ice cream cone, children are invited to use colors, glitter, stickers and anything they can think of to decorate their ice cream cone.
Pictures will be judged in four age groups: 3-5 years, 6-8 years, 9-11 years and 12 and older. In each age group a best of show and gift certificate to the restaurant will be awarded. Each participant will receive a token of appreciation.
Registration forms and coloring sheets can be picked up at the restaurant. For more information call Autumn at 814-229-3813.