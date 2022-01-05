CLARION – With the new year underway, Clarion County officials jumped back into their official duties Tuesday morning by hosting their reorganizational meeting for 2022.
Commissioners Ted Tharan, Wayne Brosius and Ed Heasley met on Jan. 4 to elect officers, make other appointments and set meeting dates for the new year.
The first order of business was to elect 2022 officers for the Board of County Commissioners. In a single motion, the commissioners unanimously approved to retain the same offices as last year, with Tharan serving as chairman, Brosius as vice chairman and Heasley as secretary.
Also in unanimous votes, the commissioners appointed Jillian Fischer as chief clerk/county administrator/human services director, and Mindy Frampton as deputy chief clerk. In addition, Christopher Gabriel of the Sewickly-based law firm Cafardi, Ferguson, Wyrick, Weis & Gabriel LLC was reappointed as county solicitor.
The commissioners also agreed to continue holding their meetings, as well as Salary Board meetings, on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month at 10 a.m. with the exception of three Wednesday meetings — March 23, Nov. 9 and Nov. 23 — and one Thursday meeting — Aug. 11.
“Work sessions [will be held] at 9:30 a.m. preceding the commissioners’ meeting,” Tharan pointed out, adding that Retirement Board meetings will be included in the last meeting of each month, either preceding or following the commissioners’ meeting.
Following the election of officials, the commissioners approved the 2021 lists of boards and assignments on which each commissioner will serve.
Tharan will continue his service on the Criminal Justice Advisory Board, and work with Children and Youth Services, Communications/Emergency Management, Community Action, Economic Development and Northwest Commission.
Brosius will once again take part in the Airport Authority, Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission, Clarion Conservation District, Hotel Tax Committee, Housing Authority, Library Association, Penn State Extension, Transportation Advisory Committee and Workforce Investment Act Board.
Rounding out the year’s duties, Heasley will serve on the Child Death Review Team, Clarion County Emergency Medical Services Task Force, the Emergency Food and Shelter Board, Family Net Advisory Board, MH/DD Advisory Board, Planning Commission, Penn Soil Council and the Clarion County Fair Board.
All three commissioners will continue service on the Salary, Retirement and Prison boards, the Board of Elections, Local Emergency Planning Committee, Records Improvement Committee and Safety Committee.
Looking ahead to 2022, the commissioners said they plan to continue work on the county’s Comprehensive Plan, opening the Clarion County Complex and bringing broadband to underserved communities. They said they also plan to continue fighting to defeat the proposed tolling of Interstate 80 bridges in the county.
Other Business
• The county’s Prison Board will move its meetings from the second Thursday to the first Friday of each month in the new year. The meetings will be held at 9 a.m. in the Administration Building conference room or at the jail.
• Records Improvement meetings were scheduled for May 17 and Nov. 8 at 10 a.m. in the conference room.
• The commissioners also approved the following election days: Primary Election Day, May 18; Election Return Board, May 20; General Election Day, Nov. 8; and Election Return Board, Nov. 11.
• The county’s mileage reimbursement rate was increased from 51 cents per mile to 54 cents per mile for 2022.
“The current rate has been there since 2016,” Heasley said in making the motion for the increase.