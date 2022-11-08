SUMMERVILLE – The Church of Christ in Summerville is hosting a community Thanksgiving-style dinner on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 4 to 6 p.m. in the church social hall while supplies last.
The dinner is free.
All in the community are invited to attend.
