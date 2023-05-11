Garden work daySUMMERVILLE — All types of skills are needed for a work day to be held Saturday, May 20 (beginning at 9 a.m.) at The Gathering Garden in Summerville. Workers are encouraged to take their gardening tools. Lunch will be provided b the Summerville Methodist Church.
Dinner theater BROOKVILLE — Brookville Laurel Festival and Mystery’s Most Wanted will present an evening of comedy, mystery and dinner Saturday, May 20, at The Heritage House. The mystery show will be “Dial M for Mother” by Randy Kirk. Tickets are $30/person and are available by calling 814-715-0269.
Golf tournamentDAYTON — Roseville Independent Chapel will host a memorial golf scramble for James “Jim” Lindermuth at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 20, at White Oak Golf Course in Dayton. Proceeds will benefit the Ezra Building Fund for the church. For more information call Jeff Lindermuth at 814-715-5788 or Sandy Lindermuth at 814-849-2235.
Game nightsBROOKVILLE — Everyone is invited to participate in Sunday Nights at the Naz. Each Sunday evening from 5:30 to 7:30 activities will be held at Calvary Church of the Nazarene on Evans Street. Scheduled activities include dodgeball, May 21, and game night, May 28. No activities have been planned for May 14, Mother’s Day. All events are free. For more information call 814-849-5484.
Chicken dinnerBROOKVILLE — Immaculate Conception Church will have a chicken BBQ dinner on Sunday, May 21. Chicken will be ready by 11:15 a.m. Dinners are take-out only and can be picked up at our school grounds at 82 Summit St., Brookville. Dinner includes half a BBQ chicken, baked beans, pasta salad, dinner roll and cookie. Cost is $12 per dinner.
Scholarship pageantBROOKVILLE — The Brookville Laurel Festival scholarship pageant will be held Saturday, June 3, at 7 p.m. in the high school auditorium. The 2023 Laurel Queen will receive a $1,500 scholarship, with additional scholarships for the first and second runners-up. There is no admission fee to attend the pageant; donations will be accepted. More information is available at brookvillelaurelfestival.com.