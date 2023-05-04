Learning night
TIONESTA — West Forest Elementary School will hold a Title I reading and hands-on learning night entitled “Leaders Are Learners” Thursday, May 4 from 5 to7 p.m. in the elementary gym. The free event is open to chilrend ages 4 to 14 in grades PK to 8. Thee will be a book fair, activities and a showcase of learning events.
Game nightsBROOKVILLE — Everyone is invited to participate in Sunday Nights at the Naz. Each Sunday evening from 5:30 to 7:30 activities will be held at Calvary Church of the Nazarene on Evans Street. Scheduled activities include basketball, May 7; dodgeball, May 21 and game night, May 28. No activities have been planned for May 14, Mother’s Day. All events are free. For more information call 814-849-5484.
Chamber MixerBROOKVILLE — Goodwill will host a Chamber Mixer at its new location at 126 Allegheny Boulevard from 11 a.m to 1p.m. Tuesday, May 9.
Garden work daySUMMERVILLE — All types of skills are needed for a work day to be held Saturday, May 20 (beginning at 9 a.m.) at The Gathering Garden in Summerville. Workers are encouraged to take their gardening tools. Lunch will be provided b the Summerville Methodist Church.
Golf tournamentDAYTON — Roseville Independent Chapel will host a memorial golf scramble for James “Jim” Lindermuth at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 20, at White Oak Golf Course in Dayton. Proceeds will benefit the Ezra Building Fund for the church. For more information call Jeff Lindermuth at 814-715-5788 or Sandy Lindermuth at 814-849-2235.
Dinner theaterBROOKVILLE — Brookville Laurel Festival and Mystery’s Most Wanted will present an evening of comedy, mystery and dinner Saturday, May 20, at The Heritage House. The mystery show will be “Dial M for Mother” by Randy Kirk. Tickets for the dinner and show are $30/person and are available by calling 814-715-0269.
Chicken dinnerBROOKVILLE — Immaculate Conception Church will have a chicken BBQ dinner on Sunday, May 21st. Chicken will be ready by 11:15 a.m. Dinners are take-out only and can be picked up at our school grounds at 82 Summit St., Brookville. Dinner includes half a BBQ chicken, baked beans, pasta salad, dinner roll and cookie. Cost is $12 per dinner.
Scholarship pageantBROOKVILLE — The Brookville Laurel Festival scholarship pageant will be held Saturday, June 3, at 7 p.m. in the high school auditorium. The 2023 Laurel Queen will receive a $1,500 scholarship, with additional scholarships for the first and second runners-up. There is no admission fee to attend the pageant; donations will be accepted. More information is available at brookvillelaurelfestival.com.