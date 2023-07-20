Hospital luncheonSIGEL — The annual luncheon for past and present employees of Brookville Hospital/Penn Highlands Brookville will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 2 at the Farmer’s Inn in Sigel. For more information call Vicki Carlson at 814-849-3284.
Food truck MondaysBROOKVILLE — The following vendors will be featured at the Food Truck Mondays sponsored by the Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce: July 17, Gypsy Wagon; July 24, Mabel’s Home Cooking; July 31, Spatula Monkey BBQ. The food truck is located in front of the Town Square, serving meals each Monday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.