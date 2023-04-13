Square dance
RICHARDSVILLE — A square dance will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 15, in the Richardsville Community Center. Everyone is welcome; please take a snack food to share.
Beekeepers meetingHOUTZDALE — The Cambria-Clearfield-Blair County Beekeepers will meet at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 16, in the Houtzdale Fire Hall, 601 Good Street. The topic will be swarming and swarm prevention. You need to be a beekeeper to attend and no fee is charged. For more information cal 814-472-7637.
Touch-A-Tractor eventBROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Farm Bureau will hold its first-ever Touch A Tractor event from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, April 16, at the Jefferson County Fair Grounds.
Refreshments are provided by Jefferson County Farm Bureau and Jefferson County Dairy Promotion.
Elder Justice DayBROOKVILLE — A special program to acquaint seniors with scams and other dangers will be held Friday, April 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p..m. at Heritage House. Guest speakers will include District Attorney Jeff Burkett. There is no charge for seniors to attend, but reservations are limited to the first 100 people to sign up. Lunch will be provided. For more information and to reserve a spot call 814-849-3096.
Craft showSUMMERVILLE — A craft show will be held Sunday, April 23, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Summerville Firehall to benefit Neighbor to Neighbor projects in the community. The show will include a bake sale and Chinese auction, with something for everyone.
Spaghetti dinnerMAYPORT — St. Nicholas Church in Crates will hold a spaghetti dinner Sunday, April 23, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Meals will be available for dine-in or take-out. Donations are $10 for adults, $5 for children under 12 and free for children five and younger. Thee will also be a quilt raffle. For more information call Susie tinsel at 814-764-3212.
Spring FlingBROOKVILLE — Tickets are now available from members of the Jefferson County Fair Authority for the annual Spring Fling and the new Wine, Shine and Beer Walk. Both events will be held Saturday, April 29. Tickets for Wine, Shine and Dine are $30. Tickets for the dinner and drawing only are $10. Each ticket will admit one adult and individuals must be 21 years or older, showing valid ID at registration, to participate in the wine walk. More details are available at www.jeffcofair.com.
Spinner tying classCOOKSBURG — A class will be held Saturday, May 6, from 1 to 3 p.m.in the Cook Forest Park Office conference room to learn how to make in-line spinners for fishing. The program will be conducted by Bill McClintock, camp host and fly tying enthusiast. Participants will make their own spinners. All materials provided. Class is free, but registration required, with a 15 person limit. To register, please contact the Park Office at: (814)744-8407.
Dinner theaterBROOKVILLE — Brookville Laurel Festival and Mystery’s Most Wanted will present an evening of comedy, mystery and dinner Saturday, May 20, at The Heritage House. The mystery show will be “Dial M for Mother” by Randy Kirk. Tickets for the dinner and show are $30/person and are available by calling 814-715-0269.
Scholarship pageantBROOKVILLE — The Brookville Laurel Festival scholarship pageant will be held Saturday, June 3, at 7 p.m. in the high school auditorium. The 2023 Laurel Queen will receive a $1,500 scholarship, with additional scholarships for the first and second runners-up. Applications are due Sunday, April 23. There is no admission fee to attend the pageant; donations will be accepted. More information is available at brookvillelaurelfestival.com.