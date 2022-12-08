Free Christmas movie
BROOKVILLE — The community is invited to visit the high school Friday, December 9, for a free movie night hosted by the Class of 2025. The feature movie will be “The Grinch,” beginning at 6 p.m., who will be making a special appearance at the event. Families will also have an opportunity to have their picture taken with The Grinch. The Class of 2025 will be conducting a fundraiser by selling popcorn and snacks before and during the movie.
Elementary winter concertBROOKVILLE — The annual elementary winter concert will be present Thursday, December 15, at 7 p.m. in the high school auditorium. The concert will feature the fifth and sixth grade orchestra, elementary choir and fifth and sixth grade band. The concert will feature a variety of seasonal and secular selections and is free and open to the public.
Chamber mixerBROOKVILLE — The Rebecca M. Arthurs Memorial Library will host a Chamber Mixer Thursday, December 15, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Bowdish trainsBROOKVILLE — The Bowdish train display will be open for its last show of the season Saturday, December 17, from noon to 3 p.m. at the Jefferson County History Center. Visitors will take a step back to Christmas past, and children will also enjoy the Tommy Train and Ice Skaters display.