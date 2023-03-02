Lenten service
BROOKVILLE — Next week’s community Lenten luncheon will be held at noon Wednesday, March 8 in the Evangelical United Methodist Church.
The devotional message will be given by the Rev. Terry Sowden, pastor of Calvary Church of the Nazarene.
Everyone is welcome.
Spaghetti dinnerBROOKVILLE — The Brookville Music Boosters will present “Music and Meatballs” Friday, March 3 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the Brookville Church of God.
The meal will include spaghetti and meatballs, salad, dinner roll and cupcake. Entertainment will be provided by the students and staff of the Brookville music department. There will also be basket raffles throughout the night.
Tickets, available at the door, are $10 for adults and $5 for children. Meal will be available for eat-in or take-out.
Crafts and kittiesBROOKVILLE — There are still time slots open for a Crafts and Kitties event to be held Sunday, March 19 at Calico Cats in Brookville. Brookville Laurel Festival Queen Abigail Keth will be on hand to share crafts and her love of cats with those attending.
Sessions will be divided by ages, beginning at noon. Beginning craft times are: 12 p.m. and 1 p.m., ages 3 to 7; 2 and 3 p.m., ages 8 to 12; and 4 and 5 p.m., ages 13 to adult. There is a limit of 10 seats per session.
The cost is $15 per crafter, payable at the door. To sign up for the Crafts and Kitties with the Laurel Queen, RSVP to abby.k@windstream.net. Include the crafter’s name, age and session time desired. The deadline to sign up is Friday, March 3.