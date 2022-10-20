Harvest weekend
BROOKVILLE — Immaculate Conception and St. Dominic churches will hold their annual Harvest Weekend on October 22 and 23. Kettle cooked apple butter will be made on Saturday, October 22. Apple butter, gourmet caramel apples and apple dumplings will be available for sale after the 5:15 p.m. Mass at Immaculate Conception Church on Saturday. A stuffed pork chop dinner will be offered on Sunday, October 23, for $12. Dinners are take-out only, first come, first served.
Soup sale
SIGEL — Mt. Tabor Presbyterian Church in Sigel will hold a soup sale Saturday, November 5, beginning at 9 a.m. There will be a variety of homemade soups, available for take-out only, for $8 per quart. Rolls will be $2.