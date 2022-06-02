Military collectiblesBROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County History Center will host the seventh annual Military Collectibles Show on Saturday, June 4, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds in Brookville. This indoor event includes two buildings of both vendors and exhibitors from across Pennsylvania, displaying a wide range of interesting military collectibles and related items from the Civil War to the present. Adult admission is $7 and children under 16 are free.
community events
Patti Slaughter
