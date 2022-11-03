Christmas Tree Lane
BROOKVILLE — Christmas Tree Lane is returning for the 2022 holiday season and will be part of Light Up Night festivities. Trees will be displayed at the Columbia Theater on Main Street. Groups, organizations, businesses and individuals who are interested in displaying a tree should call Carole Walter, 814-752-2708, for more information and to register their tree. The deadline to register is Friday, November 4.
Craft showSIGEL — The Sigel Volunteer Fire Department will host a handmade craft fair and bake sale on Friday and Saturday, November 4 and 5, at the Fire Hall, located at 9234 Rte. 949, Sigel, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For information contact Barb Austen at 814-752-2560 or Teresa Gilbert at 814-752-2930.
Soup saleSIGEL — Mt. Tabor Presbyterian Church in Sigel will hold a soup sale Saturday, November 5, beginning at 9 a.m. There will be a variety of homemade soups, available for take-out only, for $8 per quart. Rolls will be $2.
Beef and noodle dinnerCORSICA — The Pisgah Presbyterian Church in Corsica will be hold a beef and noodle dinner, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, November 5. The dinner, which is eat in or take out, is $10 for adults and $5 for children age 6 through 11. Children under age 6 will be able to eat for free.
Pork and sauerkrautCRATES — St. Nicholas Church in Crates will hold its annual prom and sauerkraut dinner from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, November 6. Donations are $10 for adults, $5 for children and free for children 5 and younger. Take-outs will be available. There will also be a quilt raffle and country store.
Spaghetti dinner
BROOKVILLE — The Junior Class at Brookville Area High School will hold a spaghetti dinner Thursday, November 17. Tickets are $9, for dine-in or take-out. Dinners will be served in the high school cafeteria from 4:30 to 6 p.m. and curbside pick-up will be available from 4 to 6 p.m. Tickets are available from any member of the class or by emailing class advisor Benjamin Pete at bpete@basd.us. Tickets are by advance sale only, with Monday, Nov. 7, the last day to purchase tickets.
Community ActionBROOKVILLE — Community Action, Inc. will hold its board of directors meeting at 12 noon Thursday, November 17, in the Head Start conference room at the Borough Complex. The public is welcome to attend.