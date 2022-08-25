We Care Walk
BROOKVILLE — The third annual We Care Walk will be held Saturday, August 27 at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds in Brookville. The three-mile walk is a fundraiser for the We Care Pregnancy Center and other youth organizations such as Truth in Nature, hosted by members of The Vision of Hope – Egypt Free Methodist Church.
Registration will begin at 8 a.m. with the walk beginning at 9 a.m. Sign-up is $20 per person (kids 10 years and younger are free).
A craft and vendor show will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the blue Shields Building on the fairgrounds. There will also be a table of baked goods for sale. Added this year will be an area for yard/rummage sale set-up. More information is available at wecarecraft@gmail.com.
Gospel concert
SUMMERVILLE — Gospel singer Jonathan White will present a program at 10 a.m. Sunday, September 4 in the Summerville United Methodist Church. Everyone is welcome.
Fall festival
BROOKVILLE — Immaculate Conception and St. Dominic churches will have their annual Fall Festival on September 9, 10 and 11, on school grounds at 82 Summit Street, Brookville.
Festival hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
A schedule of events and order forms for the soup and cabbage rolls are available on the church webpage at icbrookville.com.
Pig roast
SIGEL — Sigel Volunteer Fire Department will hold its annual pig roast Saturday, September 10 at the firehall on Route 949 in Sigel. Doors will open at 3 p.m. and dinner will be served at 4 p.m. The dinner includes roast pig, scalloped potatoes, corn on the cob, coleslaw, a dinner roll and beverage. Cost for adults is $12, children age 6-12 is $5 and children 5 and under eat for free. Live entertainment will be provided by “The Avenue,” with indoor and outdoor seating available.