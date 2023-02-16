Fly tying class
BROOKVILLE — The Iron Furnace Chapter of Trout Unlimited will offer fly tying classes at the Heritage House in Brookville on February 18 and 26. Classes will run from 9 a.m. to noon and are free to anyone who wishes to learn to tie trout flies. Materials and equipment will be furnished but anyone having their own tools is encouraged to take them to the class.
Rally for LifeBROOKVILLE — The 26th annual Rally for Life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, February 19, at the Heritage House.