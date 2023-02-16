DuBois, PA (15801)

Today

Steady light rain this morning. Showers continuing this afternoon. Thunder possible. High near 55F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers with perhaps a rumble of thunder developing overnight. Low 41F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.