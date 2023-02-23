Bowdish Birthday Bash
BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County History Center will host the annual Bowdish Birthday Bash this Saturday, February 25 at the History Center on Main Street.
The Bowdish train display and diorama will be open from noon to 3 p.m. Three new exhibits, as well as living history presentations, will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information call 814-849-0077 or visit jchconline.org and facebook/jchconline.
Lenten serviceBROOKVILLE — Next week’s community Lenten luncheon will be held at noon Wednesday, March 1 in the First Baptist Church on Main Street in Brookville.
The devotional message will be given b the Rev. Michael Coats, pastor of the Faithful Followers United Methodist Church.
Everyone is welcome.
Spaghetti dinnerBROOKVILLE — The Brookville Music Boosters will present “Music and Meatballs” Friday, March 3 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the Brookville Church of God.
The meal will include spaghetti and meatballs, salad, dinner roll and cupcake. Entertainment will be provided by the students and staff of the Brookville music department. There will also be basket raffles throughout the night.
Tickets, available at the door, are $10 for adults and $5 for children. Meal will be available for eat-in or take-out.