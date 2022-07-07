Music nightMARIENVILLE — The Forest County Country Music Association will hold an evening of group and open jam music will be on Friday, July 8. Live music ranging from country, gospel, bluegrass, folk and more will begin 7 p.m. and run throughout the evening at the MACA Building in Marienville. This is a family friendly event and is open to, and free to the public. Food and beverages will be available, but donations will be accepted to cover the cost of the supplies. The music nights will be held the second Friday of each month through October 14.
community events
Patti Slaughter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Food Videos
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
Pittsburgh man charged following alleged assault in Treasure Lake
-
Man allegedly flees from police in DuBois
-
School board approves new teachers
-
Reynoldsville man allegedly steals $30K worth of scrap metal
-
Spotlight on Jireh Lanes: Kersey bowling alley values local tradition, support
-
McCauley’s closing shop in New Bethlehem after 60 years
-
Sandy Twp. Police report assault in Treasure Lake
-
More Clearfield County offices hit by employee no-shows
-
Summerville Ambulance Service discontinues as of July 1
-
Fireworks celebration happening Sunday in St. Marys
Trending Recipes
Find a local business
Featured Jobs
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.