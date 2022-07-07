Music nightMARIENVILLE — The Forest County Country Music Association will hold an evening of group and open jam music will be on Friday, July 8. Live music ranging from country, gospel, bluegrass, folk and more will begin 7 p.m. and run throughout the evening at the MACA Building in Marienville. This is a family friendly event and is open to, and free to the public. Food and beverages will be available, but donations will be accepted to cover the cost of the supplies. The music nights will be held the second Friday of each month through October 14.

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos