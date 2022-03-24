Clean-up party
BROOKVILLE — Jefferson County History Center is holding a Clean-Up Day Party at the Scripture Rocks Heritage Park on Saturday, March 26, starting at 9 a.m. Workers will be clearing the trails of downed limbs and debris and cleaning off the interpretive panels, picnic tables, and benches. Volunteers of all ages are welcome to help — any level of experience is invited. This is a great opportunity for an organization, club or Scout troops to help a community park. Dress appropriately, bring gloves and a water bottle. Volunteers with leaf blowers are also needed. There will be free donuts for breakfast. The park is located on Route 28 just past Jefferson Manor and before I-80. For more information call (814) 849-0077 or email kburkett-jchc@windstream.net.
Turkey dinner
BROOKVILLE — Knights of Columbus Council 3966 will hold a turkey dinner Sunday, March 27, at Immaculate Conception Church. Dinner will include turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, cranberries, roll, dessert and beverage. The cost is $8 for adults and $5 for children under 5. Dinners will be served from 11 a.m. until sold out, with take-outs available.
Soup saleSIGEL — Mt. Tabor Presbyterian Church in Sigel will hold a soup sale Saturday, April 2, beginning at 9 a.m. until sold out. Soup will be available to go only, at $8 per quart, with many kinds available. The soup sale supports the mission work of the church.
Fish dinnerROSEVILLE — Roseville Independent Chapel will hold its annual fish dinner Friday, April 8. The cost of the dinner is $11 and includes fried fish, baked potato, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw and dessert. RSVP to 814-849-0817.
Square danceRICHARDSVILLE — The Richardsville community will hold a square dance at the Center in Richardsville on Saturday, April 9, at 7 p.m. All of those attending can take a snack food to share. Music will be provided by Hidingers and Friends with Scott McClelland calling the dances.
Spring Fling Vendor FundraiserBROOKVILLE — The Heritage House is hosting a Spring Fling Vendor Fundraiser on Saturday, April 9, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be more than 20 vendors and a Chinese auction. Vendors will include: Thirty-One bags/totes, Scentsy, Farmasi, Tastefully Simply, Healing with Miss B, Sipology, jewelry, handmade crafts, food and drinks, a photographer and more. All proceeds will go to help purchase televisions, remotes and phones for long term care patients rooms at a local nursing home.
BBQ chicken dinnerBROOKVILLE — Immaculate Conception Church will have a chicken BBQ dinner on Palm Sunday, April 10. Chicken will be ready by 11:30 am. Dinners are take-out only and can be picked up at the school grounds at 82 Summit Street. Dinner includes half a BBQ chicken, pasta salad, baked beans, dinner roll and dessert. Cost is $10 per dinner.
Meet the Easter BunnyBROOKVILLE — Jefferson County Sheriff Office Chief Deputy Samuel Bartley will host a special free Easter community event Thursday, April 14, at the Moon-Lite Drive-In. Families are invited to meet the Easter Bunny, beginning at 7 p.m. then enjoy the movie HOP! beginning at approximately 8:20 p.m. The snack bar will be open; no outside food or drink permitted. The event will be held rain or shine.
Spaghetti dinnerCRATES — St. Nicholas Church will held a spaghetti dinner Sunday, April 24, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dinners are $9 for adults and $5 for children under 12. Children five and younger eat free. There will also be a quilt raffle and country store.