Church breakfast
SIGEL — Kahletown Church will host an all-you-can-eat breakfast Saturday, June 18, from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Donations are $6 and take-outs will be available.
Chicken BBQSIGEL — The Sigel Volunteer Fire Department is hosting a Chicken BBQ on Sunday, June 19, at the fire hall located at 9234 Rte 949, Sigel. Serving will begin at 11 a.m. until sold out. Meal includes half a chicken, baked beans, macaroni salad, and a dinner roll for $12. A half a chicken is $6. This is a take out only event.
Vacation Bible SchoolSHANNONDALE — Zion Lutheran Church in Shannondale invites children grades six and below to Passport to Peace Vacation Bible School Sunday, June 26, to Thursday, June 30, from 6 to 8:30 p.m.
Children will learn about loving our neighbors as ourselves and enjoy crafts, games, stories, and a snack. Children older than going into grade six are always welcome to help.
Call and leave a message at the church (814-856-2022) if you have a question.