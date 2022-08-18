All-you-can-eat breakfast
SIGEL — Kahletown Church will hold an all-you-can-eat breakfast Saturday, August 20 from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Take-outs will be available.
Pressure canner testing
BROOKVILLE — Penn State Extension will offer free pressure canner gauge testing on Thursday, August 25 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. No appointment is necessary. If you are unable to attend during these hours, please call the office and make arrangements to drop off your lid and gauge at the extension office prior to August 25. You will be notified when your gauge has been tested. The office is located at 186 Main Street, Suite 3, in Brookville. For more information call 814-849-7361, ext. 500.
We Care Walk
BROOKVILLE — The third annual We Care Walk will be held Saturday, August 27 at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds in Brookville. The three-mile walk is a fundraiser for the We Care Pregnancy Center and other youth organizations such as Truth in Nature, hosted by members of The Vision of Hope – Egypt Free Methodist Church.
Walkers or runners may register for the event on the day of the walk or by emailing wecarecraft@gmail.com Registration will begin at 8 a.m. with the walk beginning at 9 a.m. Sign-up is $20 per person (kids 10 years and younger are free).
A craft and vendor show will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the blue Shields Building on the fairgrounds. There will also be a table of baked goods for sale. Added this year will be an area for yard/rummage sale set-up. More information is available via email to wecarecraft@gmail.com.
Fall festival
BROOKVILLE — Immaculate Conception and St. Dominic Churches will have their annual Fall Festival on September 9, 10 and 11, on school grounds at 82 Summit Street, Brookville.
Festival Hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
A schedule of events and order forms for the soup and cabbage rolls is available on the church webpage at icbrookville.com.
Pig roast
SIGEL — Sigel Volunteer Fire Department will hold its annual pig roast Saturday, September 10 at the firehall on Route 949 in Sigel. Doors will open at 3 p.m. and dinner will be served at 4 p.m. The dinner includes roast pig, scalloped potatoes, corn on the cob, coleslaw, a dinner roll and beverage. Cost for adults is $12, children age 6-12 is $5 and children 5 and under eat for free. Live entertainment will be provided by “The Avenue,” with indoor and outdoor seating available.