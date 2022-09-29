Sasquatch hunt
STANTON — The 10th annual Pine Grove Sportsmen’s Sasquatch Hunt will be held Sunday, October 9, starting at 2:30 p.m. at the Sportsmen’s Club in Stanton. Drive around a mapped out area looking for marked adult and juvenile Sasquatch cutouts. Prizes and food will follow the hunt. The entry fee is $6 for adults, $3 for children 12 and under, and free for children 4 and under. For more information contact Barry Shields at 814-856-2300.
Aglow meetingBROOKVILLE — Brookville Aglow Lighthouse will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, October 10, at the Borough Complex.
The guest speaker will be Sue Fields of Treasure Lake.
Those attending are asked to use the Third Street parking lot and enter the building near the gazebo.
Cheese saleBROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Holstein Club is now holding it 2022 cheddar cheese sale, held each fall as the only fund raiser for the club. The cheese comes in five-pound blocks: $20 for yellow mild cheddar and $25 for white sharp cheddar. The cheese stores well in the freezer. To place an order contact: Fred Reed at 814-590-6551, Duaine Mowrey 814-591-8233 Craig Mowrey at 814-633-1039. Those are cell numbers and text messages may be sent. Email messages may be sent to crfarms6@gmail.com or susanalexander1973@gmail.com. Orders must be placed by October 15.