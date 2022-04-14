Meet the Easter Bunny
BROOKVILLE — Jefferson County Sheriff Office Chief Deputy Samuel Bartley will host a special free Easter community event tonight (Thursday) at the Moon-Lite Drive-In. Families are invited to meet the Easter Bunny, beginning at 7 p.m. then enjoy the movie HOP! beginning at approximately 8:20 p.m. The snack bar will be open; no outside food or drink permitted. The event will be held rain or shine.
Easter egg huntBROOKVILLE — Calvary Church of the Nazarene will hold an Easter egg hunt Saturday, April 16, at 10 a.m. Children ages 2 to 12 years are invited to hunt for more than 1,200 eggs, with many prizes to be awarded. Everyone is welcome. The church is located at 110 Evans Street, across from the Masonic Hall.
Cemetery meetingRICHARDSVILLE — Richardsville Cemetery Association will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 21, in the Richardsville Baptist Church. Everyone is welcome.
Spaghetti dinnerCRATES — St. Nicholas Church will held a spaghetti dinner Sunday, April 24, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dinners are $9 for adults and $5 for children under 12. Children five and younger eat free. There will also be a quilt raffle and country store.