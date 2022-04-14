Weather Alert

...GUSTY WINDS WITH A LINE OF SHOWERS WILL IMPACT ELK... CLEARFIELD...SOMERSET...EASTERN MCKEAN...POTTER...CAMERON AND CAMBRIA COUNTIES THROUGH NOON EDT... At 1051 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of gusty showers extending from near Olean to Latrobe to near Uniontown. Movement was southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar and surface observations. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near... Shinglehouse around 1110 AM EDT. Northern Cambria around 1120 AM EDT. Port Allegany and Hastings around 1125 AM EDT. Belsano and Carrolltown around 1130 AM EDT. Roulette, Acosta and Boswell around 1135 AM EDT. Nanty-Glo around 1140 AM EDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Ramey, Mundys Corner, Elim, Austin and Westover. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH