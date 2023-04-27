Spring FlingBROOKVILLE — Tickets are now available from members of the Jefferson County Fair Authority for the annual Spring Fling and the new Wine, Shine and Beer Walk. Both events will be held Saturday, April 29. Tickets for Wine, Shine and Dine are $30. Tickets for the dinner and drawing only are $10. Each ticket will admit one adult and individuals must be 21 years or older, showing valid ID at registration, to participate in the wine walk. More details are available at www.jeffcofair.com.
Learning nightTIONESTA — West Forest Elementary School will hold a Title I reading and hands-on learning night entitled “Leaders Are Learners” Thursday, May 4, from 5 to7 p.m. in the elementary gym. The free event is open to chilrend ages 4 to 14 in grades PK to 8. Thee will be a book fair, activities and a showcase of learning events.
Spinner tying classCOOKSBURG — A class will be held Saturday, May 6, from 1 to 3 p.m.in the Cook Forest Park Office conference room to learn how to make in-line spinners for fishing. The program will be conducted by Bill McClintock, camp host and fly tying enthusiast. Participants will make their own spinners. All materials provided. Class is free, but registration required, with a 15 person limit. To register, please contact the Park Office at: (814)744-8407.
Golf tournamentDAYTON — Roseville Independent Chapel will host a memorial golf scramble for James “Jim” Lindermuth at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 20, at White Oak Golf Course in Dayton. Proceeds will benefit the Ezra Building Fund for the church. For more information call Jeff Lindermuth at 814-715-5788 or Sandy Lindermuth at 814-849-2235.
Dinner theaterBROOKVILLE — Brookville Laurel Festival and Mystery’s Most Wanted will present an evening of comedy, mystery and dinner Saturday, May 20, at The Heritage House. The mystery show will be “Dial M for Mother” by Randy Kirk. Tickets for the dinner and show are $30/person and are available by calling 814-715-0269.
Scholarship pageantBROOKVILLE — The Brookville Laurel Festival scholarship pageant will be held Saturday, June 3, at 7 p.m. in the high school auditorium. The 2023 Laurel Queen will receive a $1,500 scholarship, with additional scholarships for the first and second runners-up. There is no admission fee to attend the pageant; donations will be accepted. More information is available at brookvillelaurelfestival.com.