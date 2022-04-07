Fish dinner
ROSEVILLE — Roseville Independent Chapel will hold its annual fish dinner Friday, April 8. The cost of the dinner is $11 and includes fried fish, baked potato, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw and dessert. RSVP to 814-849-0817.
Spaghetti dinnerSIGEL — The Sigel Volunteer Fire Department will host a spaghetti dinner on Saturday, April 9, at the Sigel Civic Center. Doors open at 4 p.m. Meal includes homemade spaghetti and meatballs, salad, bread, and dessert. Cost for adults, age 12 and up, is $10, child age 5-11 is $5 and under 5 is free. Indoor dining or take out available. All proceeds benefit the Sigel Volunteer Fire Department.
Square dance
RICHARDSVILLE — The Richardsville community will hold a square dance at the Center in Richardsville on Saturday, April 9, at 7 p.m. All of those attending can take a snack food to share. Music will be provided by Hidingers and Friends with Scott McClelland calling the dances.
Spring FlingBROOKVILLE — The Heritage House is hosting a Spring Fling Vendor Fundraiser on Saturday, April 9, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be more than 20 vendors and a Chinese auction. Vendors will include: Thirty-One bags/totes, Scentsy, Farmasi, Tastefully Simply, Healing with Miss B, Sipology, jewelry, handmade crafts, food and drinks, a photographer and more. All proceeds will go to help purchase televisions, remotes and phones for long term care patients rooms at a local nursing home.
Beef & noodle dinnerCORSICA — Pisgah Presbyterian Church is having a beef & noodle dinner on Saturday, April 9, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. The meal is eat in or take out. Cost for age 11 and up is $10; children age 6-10 is $5 and children 5 years old and younger eat for free. Proceeds benefits Pisgah Media Project.
BBQ chicken dinnerBROOKVILLE — Immaculate Conception Church will have a chicken BBQ dinner on Palm Sunday, April 10. Chicken will be ready by 11:30 am. Dinners are take-out only and can be picked up at the school grounds at 82 Summit Street. Dinner includes half a BBQ chicken, pasta salad, baked beans, dinner roll and dessert. Cost is $10 per dinner.
Meet the Easter BunnyBROOKVILLE — Jefferson County Sheriff Office Chief Deputy Samuel Bartley will host a special free Easter community event Thursday, April 14, at the Moon-Lite Drive-In. Families are invited to meet the Easter Bunny, beginning at 7 p.m. then enjoy the movie HOP! beginning at approximately 8:20 p.m. The snack bar will be open; no outside food or drink permitted. The event will be held rain or shine.
Easter egg huntBROOKVILLE — Calvary Church of the Nazarene will hold an Easter egg hunt Saturday, April 16, at 10 a.m. Children ages 2 to 12 years are invited to hunt for more than 1,200 eggs, with many prizes to be awarded. Everyone is welcome. The church is located at 110 Evans Street, across from the Masonic Hall.
Cemetery meetingRichardsville Cemetery Association will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 21, in the Richardsville Baptist Church. Everyone is welcome.
Spaghetti dinnerCRATES — St. Nicholas Church will held a spaghetti dinner Sunday, April 24, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dinners are $9 for adults and $5 for children under 12. Children five and younger eat free. There will also be a quilt raffle and country store.