Turkey dinner
BROOKVILLE — Knights of Columbus Council 3966 will hold a turkey dinner Sunday, March 27 at Immaculate Conception Church. Dinner will include turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, cranberries, roll, dessert and beverage. The cost is $8 for adults and $5 for children under 5. Dinners will be served from 11 a.m. until sold out, with take-outs available.
Soup saleSIGEL — Mt. Tabor Presbyterian Church in Sigel will hold a soup sale Saturday, April 2 beginning at 9 a.m. until sold out. Soup will be available to go only, at $8 per quart, with many kinds available. The soup sale supports the mission work of the church.
Meet the Easter BunnyBROOKVILLE — Jefferson County Sheriff Office Chief Deputy Samuel Bartley will host a special free Easter community event Thursday, April 14 at the Moon-Lite Drive-In. Families are invited to meet the Easter Bunny, beginning at 7 p.m. then enjoy the movie HOP! beginning approximately 8:20 p.m. The snack bar will be open; no outside food or drink. The event will be held rain or shine.