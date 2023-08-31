Food truck MondaysBROOKVILLE — The following vendors will be featured at the Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce’s Food Truck Mondays: There will not be a food truck on Labor Day Monday; September 11, Magic Bus. The food truck is located in front of the Town Square, serving meals each Monday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Gospel concertsSUMMERVILLE — Gospel singer Jonathan White will present two concerts in the Summerville area on Labor Day weekend.
At 10 a.m. Sunday, September 3, he will be singing at the Kingsville Methodist Church, located on C-L School Road.
Monday afternoon, beginning at 1 p.m., he will present a concert at the Labor Day festivities in Summerville. The concert will be held in the Firemen’s Park.
Music nightMARIENVILLE — The Forest County Country Music Association will hold its monthly free live music night at 7 p.m. Friday, September 8, in the MACA building in Marienville.
Pig roastSIGEL — The Sigel Volunteer Fire Department will hold its annual pig roast Saturday, September 9, at the firehall on Route 949. At 4 p.m. a meal of roast pig, corn on the cob, scalloped potatoes, Cole slaw, dinner roll and beverage will be served. Entertainment will be provided by the band “8 Years Later.” Indoor and outdoor seating will be available.
Fall festivalBROOKVILLE — Immaculate Conception and St. Dominic churches will have their annual Fall Festival on September 8, 9 and 10 at the school grounds at 82 Summit St., Brookville. The festival will be open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. The Festival includes a cash fundraiser, a flea market, craft and Christmas room, homemade soup by the quart and cabbage rolls (Friday only) and a food stand. There will be entertainment by John Eric McNeil on Friday and Saturday from 6 to 8 pm. Sunday will feature a roast beef dinner (take-out only), beginning at 11:15 for $12 for adults and $6 for children 5-10. For a complete list of activities visit the church webpage at icbrookville.com.
Ladies’ nightCLARION — “Take Care of You, Boo!” will be held from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, October 14, at Clarion Mall. The ladies’ self-care night will feature four mini-stations: Hand spa, tarot cars, massage and facials. Only 25 tickets for each mini-session will be sold. There will also be a vendor show, nacho bar, wine tasting, crafts and a Chinese auction. Tickets are $30, available by calling 814-226-4433. In honor of CancerAwarenessMonth, all proceeds will benefit The Sunshine Fund.
Rummage sale to benefit vetsCLARION — A rummage sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, October 24, in the Limestone Fire Hall, located on Route 66 in Clarion. All proceeds will benefit local veterans.