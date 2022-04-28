Chicken BBQROSEVILLE — Roseville Independent Chapel will hold its annual Mothers’ Day chicken BBQ at Alderton’s Meat Market. Meals will be available for take-out only. The cost is $10 for a meal of l$8 for a half chicken. Please RSVP to 814-849-0817 by Sunday, May 1.
community events
Patti Slaughter
